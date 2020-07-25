Libertarian Hub Positive COVID-19 Test Forces Two Alabama Schools To Go Virtual https://t.co/gfjCTgJzsM 43 minutes ago Chris 🇺🇸 Positive COVID-19 Test Forces Two Alabama Schools To Go Virtual https://t.co/jx5J8kwpTy via @DailyCaller 57 minutes ago Asif Iqbal Naik Kishtwar reported 5 COVID positive cases in last 24 hours. It includes wife of a police personnel, a resident of Sa… https://t.co/6zPxVTcp8f 1 day ago Erin Rosiello RT @OHSenDemCaucus: "Our families are being told to send kids back to school without any offer of testing....At the same time, there are ra… 4 days ago Robert Bruce RT @suntimes_sports: A positive coronavirus test in the St. Louis clubhouse forces the postponement of Friday's Cubs-Cardinals game. http… 5 days ago Sun-Times Sports A positive coronavirus test in the St. Louis clubhouse forces the postponement of Friday's Cubs-Cardinals game. https://t.co/SK9Qqoj7kQ 5 days ago Mukut Medhi RT @EastMojo: #Nagaland: 1 more COVID-19 related death confirmed; toll touches 7 in state. Meanwhile, 56 armed forces personnel, 15 traced… 5 days ago EastMojo #Nagaland: 1 more COVID-19 related death confirmed; toll touches 7 in state. Meanwhile, 56 armed forces personnel,… https://t.co/SsIL2xXGZH 5 days ago