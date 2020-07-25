Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Positive COVID-19 Test Forces Two Alabama Schools To Go Virtual

Daily Caller Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Alabama schools forced to close schools
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: 2 more ministers infected; plane crash testing; USA schools [Video]

Covid update: 2 more ministers infected; plane crash testing; USA schools

From two more Union ministers testing positive, to hospital staff preventing a suicide bid by a patient - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. After Union Home minister Amit Shah and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:32Published
Lynn, Revere respond to 'alarming' rise in coronavirus cases [Video]

Lynn, Revere respond to 'alarming' rise in coronavirus cases

Two Massachusetts communities have announced plans to keep schools remote in the fall, citing ongoing positive COVID-19 test rates that are approximately three times the state average.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:12Published
MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News [Video]

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

Top Headlines at this hour. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid-19. He tweeted out 'My dear countrymen, I had symptoms of COVID-19 and after the test, my..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:44Published

Tweets about this

Libertarian_Hub

Libertarian Hub Positive COVID-19 Test Forces Two Alabama Schools To Go Virtual https://t.co/gfjCTgJzsM 43 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Positive COVID-19 Test Forces Two Alabama Schools To Go Virtual https://t.co/jx5J8kwpTy via @DailyCaller 57 minutes ago

AsifNaik

Asif Iqbal Naik Kishtwar reported 5 COVID positive cases in last 24 hours. It includes wife of a police personnel, a resident of Sa… https://t.co/6zPxVTcp8f 1 day ago

ErinRosiello

Erin Rosiello RT @OHSenDemCaucus: "Our families are being told to send kids back to school without any offer of testing....At the same time, there are ra… 4 days ago

RFB1956

Robert Bruce RT @suntimes_sports: A positive coronavirus test in the St. Louis clubhouse forces the postponement of Friday's Cubs-Cardinals game. http… 5 days ago

suntimes_sports

Sun-Times Sports A positive coronavirus test in the St. Louis clubhouse forces the postponement of Friday's Cubs-Cardinals game. https://t.co/SK9Qqoj7kQ 5 days ago

medhi_mukut

Mukut Medhi RT @EastMojo: #Nagaland: 1 more COVID-19 related death confirmed; toll touches 7 in state. Meanwhile, 56 armed forces personnel, 15 traced… 5 days ago

EastMojo

EastMojo #Nagaland: 1 more COVID-19 related death confirmed; toll touches 7 in state. Meanwhile, 56 armed forces personnel,… https://t.co/SsIL2xXGZH 5 days ago