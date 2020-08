Jason Gallagher Note: surgical masks and many types of cloth coverings = good. Neck gaiters = bad, like worse than nothing. I bo… https://t.co/q8N4DgWdEG 7 seconds ago Jaslene Tavares RT @AnonymousPress: No, Neck Gaiters Weren't Proven to Be Worse Than No Face Mask https://t.co/SWBsAQbdbI 1 minute ago ‼️“GET BACK 🏳️” OUT NOW‼️ RT @Complex: Neck gaiters may be worse than wearing no mask at all, study finds. Full details: https://t.co/uRyVgW9XYY https://t.co/PEGwnV… 8 minutes ago Anne Yaskovic So now neck gaiters may be worse than nothing at all. Can’t wait to see how this plays out! They better not***with me! 9 minutes ago Carly Krim RT @MrEmilyHeller: The good news? There are many easily available and effective mask options! But bandanas aren't one of them. Oh, and neck… 10 minutes ago Greg Hipp There is an article for every viewpoint... >"Wearing a neck gaiter may be worse than no mask at all, researchers f… https://t.co/vsmMREDMb1 22 minutes ago Gustaf RT @Carolynyjohnson: Neck gaiters are worse than no mask at all, according to this study (although error bars are huge?) - although what it… 22 minutes ago Tracy RT @nxthompson: That viral study ranking masks and proclaiming that neck gaiters are worse than useless? The methodology is ingenious and… 29 minutes ago