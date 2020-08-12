Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Court TV Will Broadcast Trials of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery

Newsmax Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Court TV will broadcast the trials of the men charged with killing George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery in February...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ex-MPD Officers Charged In George Floyd’s Death Return To Court [Video]

Ex-MPD Officers Charged In George Floyd’s Death Return To Court

All four officers charged in the death of George Floyd were back in court Tuesday, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (1:57).WCCO 4 News at 5 – July 21, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:57Published
Family of George Floyd Files Civil Suit [Video]

Family of George Floyd Files Civil Suit

Attorneys for the family of George Floyd filed a federal civil lawsuit on Wednesday. The suit is against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in the death of George Floyd. Floyd..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Floyd's family sues Minneapolis over his death [Video]

Floyd's family sues Minneapolis over his death

A trustee for the family of George Floyd, who died on May 25 after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, sued the city of Minneapolis and four of its police officers in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Court TV Sets Gavel-to-Gavel Trial Coverage for George Floyd, R. Kelly, Robert Durst, Lori Vallow Cases

Court TV Sets Gavel-to-Gavel Trial Coverage for George Floyd, R. Kelly, Robert Durst, Lori Vallow Cases Court TV announced plans to cover the live trials for the cases of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Robert Durst, R. Kelly, and the “Doomsday Cult Mom” Tuesday...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#WorldNews Story: Court TV Will Broadcast Trials of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery #News": https://t.co/YQKPEDUCab 2 days ago

JDMarvin

John D Marvin JUST IN: Court TV Will Broadcast Trials of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery https://t.co/U1CgqdIM5o https://t.co/Zk65NHPQwm 2 days ago