TikTok Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Sets Netflix Comedy Special

The Wrap Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
TikTok Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Sets Netflix Comedy SpecialSarah Cooper, who gained fame for her viral TikTok videos of her impersonating Donald Trump, will star in a comedy special at Netflix.

“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” will feature vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects. Sarah will be joined by a fantastic array of special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans.

“Everything’s Fine” will premiere globally this fall.

*Also Read:* Sarah Cooper's 'Kimmel' Monologue Takeover Gets Taken Over by Sarah Cooper's Trump Impression (Video)

The special will be directed by Natasha Lyonne with Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Lyonne executive producing through their production company Animal Pictures in addition to Cooper and Paula Pell. Chris Burns of AGI Entertainment and Dan Powell of Irony Point will also serve as executive producers.

Cooper has become a social media star on TikTok (and Twitter, where she regularly shares her videos) since April for her viral videos that feature her lip-syncing the president’s actual words (including his infamous “Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV” brag about his cognitive test). Cooper’s first video, “How to Medical” has already drawn more than 20 million views since it was posted April 23.

Previously, Cooper was a writer and correspondent on the CBS All Access pilot “Old News,” and authored best-selling books “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings” and “How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.”

Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Sarah Cooper Lands Comedy Special at Netflix | THR News

Sarah Cooper Lands Comedy Special at Netflix | THR News 01:43

 Sarah Cooper, who has broken out during the pandemic on TikTok for her Trump impersonations, including her viral "How to Medical" video, has landed a variety special at Netflix.

