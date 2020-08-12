Kelly Clarkson’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Debut Dominates Tuesday’s TV Ratings Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

As Steve Carell would scream, “Kelly Clarkson!”



The “American Idol” alum made her “America’s Got Talent” debut last night when the NBC talent show again topped a Tuesday in TV ratings.



Clarkson is filling in as judge for Simon Cowell, who is recovering from surgery after breaking his back in an electric bike accident. Cowell essentially discovered Clarkson, the winner of his “American Idol” Season 1.



*Also Read:* Simon Cowell Offers Up 'Some Good Advice' About Electric Bikes After Breaking His Back



Far lower down the Nielsen sheets, The CW’s airing of the “Stargirl” Season 1 finale could not help the network out of seventh place.



CBS and Fox aired all reruns last night.



NBC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.9/6 and 6.7 million viewers. At 10, “World of Dance” drew a 0.6/4 and 3.9 million viewers.



*Also Read:* Simon Cowell Recovers From Surgery After Breaking His Back in Electric Bike Accident



CBS, Univision and Telemundo tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4. Univision had a 3 share, CBS and Telemundo both got a 2. CBS was second in viewers with 3.9 million, Univision was fourth with 1.3 million and Telemundo was fifth with 1.13 million.



ABC and Fox tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.7 million, Fox was sixth with 1.05 million.



For ABC, following reruns, “What Would You Do?” at 10 received a 0.4/2 and 2 million viewers.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 646,000. The Season 1 finale episode of “DC’s Stargirl” had a 0.2/1 and 861,000 viewers. “Tell Me a Story” at 9 got a 0.1/1 and 431,000 viewers.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Regis Philbin Tribute Drives Huge Ratings Growth for 'Live With Kelly and Ryan'



'Titan Games' Season 2 Finale Carries NBC to Monday Ratings Win



Ratings: CBS Aces Sunday With PGA Championship As Steve Carell would scream, “Kelly Clarkson!”The “American Idol” alum made her “America’s Got Talent” debut last night when the NBC talent show again topped a Tuesday in TV ratings.Clarkson is filling in as judge for Simon Cowell, who is recovering from surgery after breaking his back in an electric bike accident. Cowell essentially discovered Clarkson, the winner of his “American Idol” Season 1.*Also Read:* Simon Cowell Offers Up 'Some Good Advice' About Electric Bikes After Breaking His BackFar lower down the Nielsen sheets, The CW’s airing of the “Stargirl” Season 1 finale could not help the network out of seventh place.CBS and Fox aired all reruns last night.NBC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.9/6 and 6.7 million viewers. At 10, “World of Dance” drew a 0.6/4 and 3.9 million viewers.*Also Read:* Simon Cowell Recovers From Surgery After Breaking His Back in Electric Bike AccidentCBS, Univision and Telemundo tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4. Univision had a 3 share, CBS and Telemundo both got a 2. CBS was second in viewers with 3.9 million, Univision was fourth with 1.3 million and Telemundo was fifth with 1.13 million.ABC and Fox tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.7 million, Fox was sixth with 1.05 million.For ABC, following reruns, “What Would You Do?” at 10 received a 0.4/2 and 2 million viewers.The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 646,000. The Season 1 finale episode of “DC’s Stargirl” had a 0.2/1 and 861,000 viewers. “Tell Me a Story” at 9 got a 0.1/1 and 431,000 viewers.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Regis Philbin Tribute Drives Huge Ratings Growth for 'Live With Kelly and Ryan''Titan Games' Season 2 Finale Carries NBC to Monday Ratings WinRatings: CBS Aces Sunday With PGA Championship 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wochit Tech - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published Kelly Clarkson To Step In For Simon Cowell On "America's Got Talent" 00:30 Simon Cowell will not be able to appear on Tuesday and Wednesday's episodes of "America's Got Talent". Cowell suffered a serious back injury on Sunday when he fell off an electric bike. The reality TV star judge broke his back in several places. Daytime Emmy winner Kelly Clarkson will be sitting in... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kelly Clarkson Set to Fill In for Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' | Billboard News



Kelly Clarkson Set to Fill In for Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' | Billboard News Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 01:00 Published 1 day ago Kelly Clarkson is standing in for Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent



Kelly Clarkson will fill in for Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' for this week's live shows, following his horror fall over the weekend. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:52 Published 1 day ago Kelly Clarkson to replace injured Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent



Kelly Clarkson has jumped in to replace Simon Cowell as a judge on America's Got Talent. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this