'Explosive' Lake Fire in Southern California burns 10,000 acres in just hours, forces evacuations in Los Angeles County
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
The Lake Fire had burned about 10,000 acres as of 8 p.m. PDT near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest, about 65 miles northeast of Los Angeles.
