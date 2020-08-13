Proud Boys member may face jail time after Seattle CHOP assault, crossing state lines to Portland protests
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () A member of the far-right group Proud Boys accused of an assault near what once was Seattle’s self-declared autonomous zone may be thrown in jail for one year after allegedly violating the terms of his probation agreement by crossing state lines to visit mass protests in Portland, according to reports.
A new study from the University of Texas at Austin reveals the novel coronavirus was raging through Seattle months before the first case was reported. Researchers estimate Seattle already had at least 9,000 cases by March 9, when the city implemented lockdown measures. Of these, thousands likely...
Seattle's mayor says police will return to the east precinct building, which they abandoned earlier this month. Their departure was an effort to ease tensions during protests over the killing of George..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:36Published