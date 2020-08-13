Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Proud Boys member may face jail time after Seattle CHOP assault, crossing state lines to Portland protests

FOXNews.com Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
A member of the far-right group Proud Boys accused of an assault near what once was Seattle’s self-declared autonomous zone may be thrown in jail for one year after allegedly violating the terms of his probation agreement by crossing state lines to visit mass protests in Portland, according to reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Study: Seattle Started Battling COVID-19 Last Christmas, But Just Didn't Know It

Study: Seattle Started Battling COVID-19 Last Christmas, But Just Didn't Know It 00:34

 A new study from the University of Texas at Austin reveals the novel coronavirus was raging through Seattle months before the first case was reported. Researchers estimate Seattle already had at least 9,000 cases by March 9, when the city implemented lockdown measures. Of these, thousands likely...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Families are having regular conversations about Black Lives Matter, police brutality, racism, white privilege and more [Video]

Families are having regular conversations about Black Lives Matter, police brutality, racism, white privilege and more

Nearly seven in 10 American parents believe that talking to their kids about politics is more difficult today than it was for their parents, according to new research.  Eighty percent of the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
Unhinged Seattle Protestors Over Bizarre Conspiracy Theories Over Facts [Video]

Unhinged Seattle Protestors Over Bizarre Conspiracy Theories Over Facts

Seattle's CHOP was a police free zone in the heart of the city. It was plagued with violence, lawlessness, rapes, assault, drug use, and other felonies. It was plagued with violence, lawlessness,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published
Police to return to Seattle's 'Chop' [Video]

Police to return to Seattle's 'Chop'

Seattle's mayor says police will return to the east precinct building, which they abandoned earlier this month. Their departure was an effort to ease tensions during protests over the killing of George..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:36Published

Tweets about this