Tom Holland Doesn’t Know Who the Truly Evil Are in Netflix’s ‘The Devil All The Time’ Trailer (Video)

The Wrap Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Tom Holland Doesn’t Know Who the Truly Evil Are in Netflix’s ‘The Devil All The Time’ Trailer (Video)Netflix dropped the long-awaited trailer for its Tom Holland-led thriller “The Devil All The Time” Thursday, revealing the haunting mission ahead of Holland’s character, Arvin Russell: fight the evil hiding in plain sight in his town, Knockemstiff, Ohio.

At the start of the first trailer for “The Devil All The Time,” which you can view above, teenager Arvin (Holland) receives a gun for his birthday, which he calls “the best present I ever got,” as it belonged to his late father.

The trailer then introduces us to an unholy preacher (played by Robert Pattinson), a twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and a crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) in a series of scenes played around this voiceover: “How and why people from two points on a map without even a straight line between them can be connected is at the heart of our story in Knockemstiff. Some people would say it’s just dumb luck. Others will tell you it was God’s plan. When people look back on it, they had no other choice.”

As the trailer reaches its climax, Holland’s Arvin, trying to figure out who are the sinners and who are the saints in this story, says “What I am about to do, I do because I have to — not because I want to.”

Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 book of the same name, “The Devil All the Time” is set in a place called Knockemstiff, Ohio, a forgotten backwoods of middle America. Arvin (Holland) goes from being a bullied kid to a man forced to take action and fight evil forces that threaten him and everything he loves in the Midwestern Gothic film, as his path converges with an ensemble of other sinister characters and the story of faith, corruption and justice over the wicked spans decades between World War II and the Vietnam War.

Along with Holland, “The Devil All The Time” also stars Bill Skarsgard, Keough, Clarke, Stan, Pattinson, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge.

Antonio Campos, known for the series “The Sinner” and his feature “Simon Killer,” directed the thriller based on a script he co-wrote with Paulo Campos.

Netflix will debut “The Devil All The Time” globally on September 16. Check out the first trailer above, and see the teaser poster for the film below.

Netflix

