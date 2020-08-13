Bald eagle shows air superiority, sends drone into lake
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () A bald eagle launched an aerial assault on a drone operated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy â which is known as EGLE â ripping off a propeller and sending the aircraft into Lake Michigan
