Bald eagle shows air superiority, sends drone into lake

Newsday Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
A bald eagle launched an aerial assault on a drone operated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy â which is known as EGLE â ripping off a propeller and sending the aircraft into Lake Michigan
