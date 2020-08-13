Global  
 

Biden and Harris to address Democratic convention from Delaware

CBS News Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden introduced Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick at an event in Wilmington on Wednesday.
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
Biden, Harris To Make Campaign Debut In Wilmington

Biden, Harris To Make Campaign Debut In Wilmington 02:27

 Joe Holden reports.

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

With no balloon drops, what's a convention for? Three things Joe Biden needs to do at his

 For Joe Biden, the to-do list at this week's virtual convention includes spanning a political spectrum from John Kasich to AOC.
USATODAY.com

Conor Lamb Found a Way to Win in Trump Country. Can Biden Follow His Path?

 Throughout his campaign, Joe Biden has repeatedly returned to the same themes and strategies that supported Mr. Lamb to a surprise victory in a district that Mr...
NYTimes.com
Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes [Video]

Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes

As India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15, Indian Embassy in the United States also joined the celebrations on the occasion. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the Indian national flag at India House in Washington. US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wished the NRIs on the occasion. India's 74th Independence Day celebrations echoed worldwide on August 15 and Times Square in New York City was no exception. The tricolour was unfurled with alongside the US flag at Times Square. More than 200 Indian Americans participated in the event and witnessed the tricolour soaring high and wide in the skies of New York. Indian Americans also chanted patriotic slogans to mark the special day. Flag was hoisted by Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal. Jaiswal was the Guest of Honour at the event organised by Federation of Indian Association. The event was organised keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind. All necessary precautions were taken during the celebration.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:29Published

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris American politician

Kamala Harris recounts childhood India visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather

 Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Saturday took a trip down memory lane, recalling her mother's attempts to "instil a love of good idli" in..
IndiaTimes

Wall Street breathes "sigh of relief" at Harris pick, report says

 Financiers are relieved at Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate, Emily Glazer of The Wall Street Journal reports, writing that they believe it..
CBS News

Women's groups call for an end to sexist, racists attacks against Kamala Harris

 Women's advocacy groups are calling for an end to racist and sexist attacks recently launched against Kamala Harris. The Democratic vice presidential candidate..
CBS News
Kamala Harris shares story about her Indian mother's journey to US [Video]

Kamala Harris shares story about her Indian mother's journey to US

Running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris shared story of her mother's journey to California from Chennai (then called Madras). "When my mother Shyamala stepped off plane in California as 19-year-old, she didn't have much in way of belongings but she carried with her lessons from home, including ones she had learned from her parents," said Harris. "Growing up, my mother would take my sister Maya and me back to what was then called Madras because she wanted us to understand where she had come from and where we had ancestry. And, of course, she always wanted to instil in us, a love of good Idli," she added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump has a plan to steal the election and it's not clear Democrats have a plan to stop him

 Trump has shown he's much better at crushing democracy than our institutions are at preserving it. This compulsion to believe he's a fool has real costs.
USATODAY.com

Here are the 2020 Senate races to watch as the COVID-19 election comes into focus

 Democrats want to take control over the Senate in the fall while the GOP hopes to maintain its majority. Here are the 2020 Senate races to watch.
USATODAY.com

A Virginia House Candidate Campaigns By Attacking ‘A Man Dressed as a Woman’

 As Bob Good, an opponent of same-sex marriage, tries to rally Republicans with attacks on transgender rights, Democrats see an opening in the G.O.P.-held..
NYTimes.com

Delaware Delaware State in the United States

This year could see the most joyless election campaign in generations

 (CNN)These are serious times. Joe Biden's official rollout on Wednesday of his vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, could hardly have gone more smoothly: The..
WorldNews

Women sue Delaware over workplace hijab prohibition; federal lawsuit claims discrimination

 Three women banned from wearing religious head coverings at their state jobs are suing for discrimination and claim they were retaliated against.
USATODAY.com

Biden touts the "best sandwich in America"

 For lunch on Thursday, Vice President Joe Biden visited Capriotti's - a Delaware sandwich chain with a new location in Washington, D.C. that offers what Biden..
CBS News

Wilmington, North Carolina Wilmington, North Carolina City in North Carolina, United States

Joe Biden officially accepts the Democratic nomination this week. RBC says buy these 47 stocks spanning every industry that are poised to crush the market if he wins in a wave election.

Joe Biden officially accepts the Democratic nomination this week. RBC says buy these 47 stocks spanning every industry that are poised to crush the market if he wins in a wave election. · RBC's stock analysts are decidedly bearish on the prospect of a Joe Biden presidency, but they're still naming the most promising stocks in every industry...
Business Insider

South Asians for Biden launches 'Indians for Biden National Council' in wake of historic Biden-Harris ticket
newKerala.com

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

 If elected, presidential front-runner Joe Biden has plans for a sweeping overhaul of Social Security.
Motley Fool Also reported by •USATODAY.comDelawareonline

