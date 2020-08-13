Global
Mrs. Thatcher
Thursday, 13 August 2020
2 days ago
)
Under fire from critics and flailing in public polls, British Prime Minister
Margaret Thatcher
defends her conservative politics and the need for a "firm hand" in her leadership of Britain. Diane Sawyer reports.
Margaret Thatcher
British prime minister from 1979 to 1990
Margaret Thatcher 'didn't like being interviewed by women', says Kirsty Wark
Former Conservative prime minister attempted to get BBC presenter 'taken off the job'
Independent
4 days ago
Diane Sawyer
American television broadcast journalist
