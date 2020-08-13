Mrs. Thatcher

Global  
 

Under fire from critics and flailing in public polls, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher defends her conservative politics and the need for a "firm hand" in her leadership of Britain. Diane Sawyer reports.
Margaret Thatcher 'didn't like being interviewed by women', says Kirsty Wark

 Former Conservative prime minister attempted to get BBC presenter 'taken off the job'
Independent

