Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Observatory captures peak of Perseid meteor shower

USATODAY.com Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
The Canary Island Long-Baseline Observatory on Tenerife captured the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. The European Space Agency's Meteor Research Group, which operates the night vision video camera, recorded the streaks of light. (Aug. 13)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Published
News video: Perseid meteor shower 2020: How and when to watch

Perseid meteor shower 2020: How and when to watch 01:06

 The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most popular meteor showers of the year, will face some competition from the moon this year during its peak.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Perseids Perseids Prolific meteor shower associated with the comet Swift-Tuttle

Perseids meteor shower captured in stunning photos worldwide

 The best meteor shower of the year didn't disappoint.
CBS News

Biden-Harris, Perseids, UEFA Champions League quarterfinals: 5 things to know Wednesday

 Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris will deliver remarks in Delaware, the best meteor shower of the summer is set to peak and more news to start your..
USATODAY.com

The Perseids are the best meteor shower of the summer. Here's how to watch.

 On a clear night under the right conditions, you can expect to see anywhere from 15 to 20 meteors an hour.
USATODAY.com

Tenerife Tenerife Spanish island of the Canary Islands

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Timelapse captures Perseid meteor shower over Switzerland [Video]

Timelapse captures Perseid meteor shower over Switzerland

This footage, filmed on Monday (August 11), shows the Perseid meteor shower approaching its dazzling peak. Captured in Vétroz, Switzerland, the timelapse was filmed using several cameras pointing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:19Published
Perseid Meteor Shower Hits Hawaii [Video]

Perseid Meteor Shower Hits Hawaii

NASA predicted people would see "one of the best" meteor shows of the year, and here is the Perseid meteor shower as it Waipahu, Hawaii on Tuesday. (August 11, 2020) The video featuring the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published
The Perseid Meteor shower peaks tonight [Video]

The Perseid Meteor shower peaks tonight

Be sure to look up tonight! The perseid meteor shower, considered the best shower around, will peak tonight.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Observatory captures peak of Perseid meteor shower

 The Canary Island Long-Baseline Observatory on Tenerife captured the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. The European Space Agency's Meteor Research Group, which...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •cbs4.comESACTV NewsNewsmaxFOXNews.comBBC NewsCambridge NewsHull Daily MailDenver PostNYTimes.com

Perseid Meteor Shower tonight: Here's how to catch a glimpse in India

 Another treat awaits stargazers as the Perseid Meteor shower will be gracing the skies tonight. The meteor shower is considered to be one of the best meteor...
DNA Also reported by •Hereford TimesCTV NewsNewsmaxFOXNews.comBBC NewsThe ArgusCambridge NewsHull Daily MailCBC.caDenver PostNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

lvictorfaulkner

Ⓥictor Faulkner RT @AuroraBlogspot: Tonight I'm gonna watch the Perseids, the biggest meteor shower of the year! I will watch them from the North Sea coas… 53 minutes ago

Rahma557730

Rahma RT @growrichbook: It's coming! Perseids meteor shower set for it's best show in nearly 20 years! #meteor #Perseids https://t.co/WJpVKJq3lz 3 hours ago

brialesst

Brittany Perseids, the best meteor shower of the year, peaks tonight https://t.co/tn4MRgjDkN 4 hours ago

serenitycore

serenitys cost RT @Reuters: Stargazers watched the Perseids meteor shower light up the Bosnian sky. The shooting stars 🌠 phenomenon occurs every August an… 4 hours ago

EdwardPelegrino

Edward J. Pelegrino @MattDevittWINK @winknews @spann The Perseids, which peak during mid-August, are considered the best meteor shower… https://t.co/GbDGAp1bEa 4 hours ago

JolieBStudios

Jolie B Studios The Perseids: Why It's The Best Meteor Shower of the Year - Farmers' Almanac https://t.co/xUjaXw5ic1 https://t.co/IHPIPZTGTz 6 hours ago

Peeperslol

Peepers RT @NASA: Rich in bright meteors and fireballs, the Perseids meteor shower is one of the best of the year and it peaks on Aug. 11-12. Here… 6 hours ago

KalisunSARine

Watermount Projects RT @NASA_Marshall: The Perseid meteor shower will be at its brightest next week – here's how you can watch >> https://t.co/kcNob8twiy https… 7 hours ago