Bald eagle attacks $950 drone, sends it to bottom of Lake Michigan

A bald eagle launched an aerial assault on a drone operated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy â which is known as EGLE...

Lake Michigan to dip to 'dangerously cold' water temperatures in the 40s along some beaches: forecasters The dog days of summer may be here, but forecasters are warning about bitterly cold temperatures for those looking to cool off in Lake Michigan.

FOXNews.com 1 week ago



