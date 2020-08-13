Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Epic Games Sues Apple for Removing ‘Fortnite’ From App Store

The Wrap Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Epic Games Sues Apple for Removing ‘Fortnite’ From App StoreEpic Games on Thursday sued Apple over the removal of “Fortnite” from Apple’s app store earlier in the day after the tech giant said the shooter game’s introduction of a new in-game currency violated its payment terms of service.

Apple is miffed that “Fortnite” started offering discounts for users buying in-game items by purchasing credits (called V-Bucks) directly through Epic Games instead of via the App Store. In its lawsuit, Epic argued that it needed to institute the credits because Apple’s 30% commission is exorbitant and part of a scheme to reduce competition in its marketplace. Epic is represented by San Fransisco-based law firm Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, who didn’t immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Epic implemented the new payment option on Thursday in an effort to get around the commission Apple takes off of every sale in the app store. To encourage users to buy V-Bucks rather than pay directly through the App Store, Epic began issuing a discount on the price of the in-game currency, marking it down 20%. Apple was swift to retaliate and booted “Fortnite” from the App Store.

“Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services,” an Apple rep said in a statement.

In-game currency is a frequent money-maker for both console and mobile video games, and players that buy it can exchange the virtual coin for a number of perks including exclusive items, gear or weapon upgrades or expansion content.

*Also Read:* Less Than 40% of Americans Want to Ban TikTok, New Survey Finds

The Epic Games’ V-Bucks discount that got in into trouble with Apple. Photo: Epic Games

“Rather than tolerate this healthy competition and compete on the merits of its offering, Apple responded by removing ‘Fortnite’ from sale on the App Store, which means that new users cannot download the app, and users who have already downloaded prior versions of the app from the App Store cannot update it to the latest version,” Epic said in the filing. “This also means that ‘Fortnite’ players who downloaded their app from the App Store will not receive updates to ‘Fortnite’ through the App Store, either automatically or by searching the App Store for the update.”

In the suit, Epic games asks that the court issue an injunction against Apple to prohibit its “anti-competitive conduct” and also mandate that Apple “take all necessary steps to cease unlawful conduct and to restore competition.” Epic is also asking for Apple to make a formal declaration that its policies regarding in-game payment are “unlawful and unenforceable.”

An Apple spokesperson said Epic Games didn’t get its new payment feature approved by Apple before implementing it. “Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result, their ‘Fortnite’ app has been removed from the store,” Apple said in its statement.

Apple further added that Epic has grown, in part, because of Apple’s App Store, which has enabled the game to reach millions of players worldwide — according to Statista, the game had 350 million players in May 2020. The company infrequently publishes user statistics but recently said that “Fortnite” logged 3.2 billion hours played in April of this year.

*Also Read:* AT&T Seeks to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony for $1.5 Billion (Report)

“Epic has had apps on the App Store for a decade, and have benefited from the App Store ecosystem – including it’s tools, testing, and distribution that Apple provides to all developers,” Apple’s statement continued. “Epic agreed to the App Store terms and guidelines freely and we’re glad they’ve built such a successful business on the App Store… The fact that their business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users.”

Apple added that it plans to “make every effort to work with Epic” to resolve the issue and return “Fortnite” to the App Store as soon as possible. Players who already have the app can still play — Epic’s game servers remain online.

Epic addressed several questions about the matter in a public FAQ on its website Thursday afternoon.

Epic Games raised a $1.8 billion funding round Aug. 6 to continue updating “Fortnite,” developing its proprietary game development tech (the Unreal Engine) and expand its on-demand games marketplace, the Epic Games Store. The funding round included a $250 million investment by Sony that was announced in early July. Following the deal, Sony took a 1.4% minority stake in Epic, which is also backed by Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent.



Epic Games has filed legal papers in response to Apple, read more here: https://t.co/c4sgvxQUvb

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Sony to Invest $250 Million in 'Fortnite' Developer Epic Games

Epic Games Removes Police Cars From 'Fortnite'

Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins Sets Live 'Fortnite' Competition Series on Mixer
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How 14-Year-Old Deaf Fortnite Pro FaZe Ewok DOMINATES! [Video]

How 14-Year-Old Deaf Fortnite Pro FaZe Ewok DOMINATES!

We caught up with 14-year-old deaf Fortnite pro Ewok to learn about how she plays the game she loves, FORTNITE! Subscribe to Ewok and help her get to 100k subs!..

Credit: Whistle     Duration: 05:02Published
Jimmy Lai's Arrest and TomoNews' Reaction [Video]

Jimmy Lai's Arrest and TomoNews' Reaction

HONG KONG — Jimmy Lai, the owner of Apple Daily and Next Media — yes, our daddy here at TomoNews — has been arrested under Beijing's highly questionable so-called 'national security..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 04:14Published
Console Games Are Ripe for TV-Like Ads: Simulmedia’s Dave Madden [Video]

Console Games Are Ripe for TV-Like Ads: Simulmedia’s Dave Madden

LOS ANGELES - TV-like advertising is starting to find a place in video games that people play on consoles like Sony PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox as the entertainment software industry undergoes a..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple just removed 'Fortnite' from the App Store and the company behind the game fired back with a scathing video that roasts the iPhone-maker's most iconic ad (AAPL)

Apple just removed 'Fortnite' from the App Store and the company behind the game fired back with a scathing video that roasts the iPhone-maker's most iconic ad (AAPL) · Epic Games, the company behind "Fortnite," aired a video on Thursday roasting Apple and its iconic "1984" television ad, after Apple yanked the game from the...
Business Insider Also reported by •engadgetIndependentSeekingAlpha

'Fortnite's' Epic Games learned how to evade Apple's 30% rate before it got kicked off the App Store. Here's why developers have long been concerned by the fee. (AAPL)

'Fortnite's' Epic Games learned how to evade Apple's 30% rate before it got kicked off the App Store. Here's why developers have long been concerned by the fee. (AAPL) · Apple just yanked the "Fortnite" app from its store after Epic Games added an in-game direct payment option for players. · The new option would mean that...
Business Insider

Apple Removes Fortnite From App Store

 Just hours after Epic Games introduced a new direct payment option for Fortnite that skirts Apple's in-app purchase rules, Apple has pulled the Fortnite app from...
MacRumours.com


Tweets about this

The_Moebius

CryptoChristian RT @CoinDesk: .@EpicGames says in-app bitcoin and crypto payments could flourish if not for what it calls the @apple payments monopoly. @r… 13 seconds ago

Atara_San

あたらさん RT @getFANDOM: Epic Games sues Apple for removing @FortniteGame from the App Store claiming the game violated in-app payment guidelines htt… 39 seconds ago

cortesvideo

Mariano Cortes Epic Games Sues Apple for Removing ‘Fortnite’ From App Store https://t.co/ifYw7aHKbA 40 seconds ago

HotHardware

HotHardware Epic Sues Apple Following Fortnite App Store Expulsion, Alleges Anti-Competitive Behavior https://t.co/VUJ0QXWsx1… https://t.co/erveHqavdK 42 seconds ago

CurvyMermaid617

Alissa RT @NINTENthusiast: Epic Games sues Apple, villianizes them in 1984-themed Fortnite video https://t.co/mYv68U8AAV https://t.co/5f7sCiYE6T 1 minute ago

viticci

Federico Viticci RT @macstoriesnet: Fortnite Developer Epic Games Sues Apple Alleging Anti-Competitive App Store and Payment Processing Behavior https://t.c… 1 minute ago

macstoriesnet

MacStories Fortnite Developer Epic Games Sues Apple Alleging Anti-Competitive App Store and Payment Processing Behavior https://t.co/4BPmKyur7y 2 minutes ago

mukeshbalani80

Mukesh Balani https://t.co/p2pKZybNWd | Epic Games sues Apple over anti-competitive behavior on the App Store https://t.co/sF9JdC50OX 2 minutes ago