|
GOP Rep. slams the president's Obamacare "betrayal"
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Rep. Todd Young, R-Ind., says the president wasn't being truthful when he assured Americans they could keep their insurance plans under Obamacare.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Todd Young United States Senator from Indiana
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Obama worries Trump will 'kneecap' Postal Service
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:34Published
A truce in the GOP civil war?John Harris, Jennifer Rubin, David Sanger, Neera Tanden, and Bob Woodward discuss the recent votes on the debt ceiling and the budget and what they could say..
CBS News
Cory Remsburg’s long march back from warAt last month's State of the Union Address Democrats and Republicans rose as one to salute a wounded warrior, Staff Sergeant First Class Cory Remsburg. David..
CBS News
DeMint: Conservatives not “well represented” in WashingtonHeritage Foundation President and former Sen. Jim DeMint on the debt ceiling vote and why conservatives sometimes clash with Republican leaders in Washington.
CBS News
Political Commentator Paul Begala on Kamala Harris on “The Takeout” - 8/14/2020Democratic political consultant and commentator Paul Begala joins Major to break down Joe Biden's Veepstakes winner: Senator Kamala Harris. Begala and Major also..
CBS News
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Obamacare, ACA - U.S. federal statute
Cantor: Immigration reform hampered by “distrust” of W.H.House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, R-Va., discusses House Republicans’ approach to immigration reform, Obamacare, and the debt ceiling.
CBS News
FTN Page 2: January 5Miss the second half of the show? The latest on the 2014 agenda in Washington, from Obamacare to unemployment benefits with a panel of experts.
CBS News
12/23: White House extends deadline on Obamacare; AK-47 inventor diesThe cutoff to sign up for health insurance that takes effect next year was supposed to be Monday night, but the White House said shoppers who begin the process..
CBS News
January 5: Reid, Salmon, KingThe latest on the 2014 agenda in Washington, from Obamacare to unemployment benefits, with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., Reps. Matt Salmon, R-Ariz.,..
CBS News
2013: Washington’s worst year in decades?CBS News’ Major Garrett, Nancy Cordes, David Martin, and Margaret Brennan offer their expert take on the big stories of 2013, from NSA surveillance to..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this