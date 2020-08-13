Global  
 

GOP Rep. slams the president's Obamacare "betrayal"

CBS News Thursday, 13 August 2020
Rep. Todd Young, R-Ind., says the president wasn't being truthful when he assured Americans they could keep their insurance plans under Obamacare.
