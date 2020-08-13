|
Corporations aide in Typhoon Haiyan relief effort
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Samsung, Toyota, HSBC Bank and Ikea are among the companies pledging money to the relief efforts in the Philippines, Wal-Mart's holiday deals will begin 2 hours earlier than last year and a survey finds 70 percent of people are planning do-it-yourself gifts instead of buying something. Alexis Christoforous reports.
