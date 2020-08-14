Global  
 

ISIS accused of selling fake PPE online to finance terrorism

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Federal prosecutors say terror groups based in the Middle East are targeting American first responders in an online scam, according to a senior Department of Justice official. Catherine Herridge reports.
