|
ISIS accused of selling fake PPE online to finance terrorism
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Federal prosecutors say terror groups based in the Middle East are targeting American first responders in an online scam, according to a senior Department of Justice official. Catherine Herridge reports.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group
US 'foils' militant cryptocurrency fundraisingThe US government seizes millions from the Islamic State group, al-Qaeda and the armed wing of Hamas.
BBC News
US says it has seized millions in cryptocurrency meant to fund terrorist groupsPhoto by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The US Department of Justice says it has dismantled three online fundraising campaigns involving..
The Verge
U.S. Seizes Bitcoin Said to be Used to Finance Terrorist GroupsISIS and other groups openly solicited virtual currency donations because they mistakenly believed that the transactions would be anonymous, officials said.
NYTimes.com
Personal protective equipment Equipment designed to help protect an individual from hazards
Centre distributed 3cr masks, 1.2cr PPEsBesides, over 10.83 crore hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets have also been given for prophylactic use and in treatment of patients, the health ministry said.
IndiaTimes
Coronavirus: 50m PPE items bought by government scrapped over safety concernsMask supplier Ayanda Capital under scrutiny as legal document reveals government contract was arranged by adviser to Department for International Trade
Independent
Father Embarrasses Daughter By Wearing Matching Covid Facemasks And Ties
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt
Middle East peace at the deli counterThere's no question that food brings people together. London's bustling Ottolenghi Restaurants and Delis, a success story forged by the partnership of a Jew and..
CBS News
White House touts Mideast deal as talks stall on COVID-19 relief billPresident Trump announced a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. He continues pushing to reopen schools this fall, while Joe Biden..
CBS News
Israel, United Arab Emirates reach historic deal
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:16Published
America's ArabsIn the aftermath of 9/11, Ed Bradley reports on how the residents of Dearborn, Mich. -- one of the biggest Arab communities outside of the Middle East -- have..
CBS News
United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement
Department of Justice says Yale discriminates against whites and AsiansThe Ivy League university denied that its admissions process breached Supreme Court rulings.
BBC News
Suspect arrested in KC child's killing; case launched DOJ's politically charged violent crime crackdownSuspect arrested in the death of a Kansas City child, whose slaying launched the Justice Department's controversial violent crime crackdown.
USATODAY.com
DOJ accuses Yale of discriminating against Asian, White applicantsYale denied the allegation, calling it "meritless" and "hasty."
CBS News
Catherine Herridge American journalist
Court weighs request to drop charges against Michael FlynnA federal appeals court held a hearing Tuesday on whether to dismiss the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who previously..
CBS News
You Might Like
Tweets about this