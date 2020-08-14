|
Martin Luther King on JFK murder: "Shocking"
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Nov. 23, 1963: CBS News correspondent Ray Moore interviews Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. about his reaction to the news of President John F. Kennedy's murder.
