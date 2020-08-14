Global  
 

"Kinky Boots" star makes remarkable comeback

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020
Billy Porter stars in the hottest Broadway show "Kinky Boots" as the electrifying Lola. "CBS This Morning" correspondent Jamie Wax sat down with Porter to discuss his rocky path to his current success.
Billy Porter (entertainer) Billy Porter (entertainer) American actor and singer

Jennifer Hudson, Billie Eilish, John Legend and others will perform at DNC

 The slate of performers at the virtual DNC this year also includes Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers and Prince Royce.
Star-studded entertainment lineup set for Democratic convention

 John Legend, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Billy Porter and The Chicks are among the big names slated to perform.
Billy Porter Urges Senate to Pass Relief Package for Arts Workers | THR News [Video]

Billy Porter Urges Senate to Pass Relief Package for Arts Workers | THR News

Billy Porter appeared virtually on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' on Tuesday night to discuss the nomination for his performance in 'Pose' and his grassroots campaign Be an Arts Hero.

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms [Video]

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms

HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television. Libby Hogan reports.

