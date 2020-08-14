|
"Kinky Boots" star makes remarkable comeback
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Billy Porter stars in the hottest Broadway show "Kinky Boots" as the electrifying Lola. "CBS This Morning" correspondent Jamie Wax sat down with Porter to discuss his rocky path to his current success.
