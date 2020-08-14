|
Corker, Menendez debate Obamacare, Iran
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Sens. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Bob Menendez, D-N.J., disagree over whether Obamacare can be repaired and offer their thoughts on the emerging nuclear deal with Iran.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bob Corker American businessman and politician
Open: This is Face the Nation, December 1The latest on the repairs of Obamacare website HealthCare.gov, nuclear negotiations with Iran, and more, with Sens. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Bob Menendez,..
CBS News
December 1: Corker, Menendez, Walker, DaleyThe latest on the repairs of Obamacare website HealthCare.gov, nuclear negotiations with Iran, and more, with Sens. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Bob Menendez,..
CBS News
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Obamacare, ACA - U.S. federal statute
Former HHS Secretary Sylvia Burwell urges national testing strategy to reopen schoolsFormer HHS Secretary and current president of American University Sylvia Burwell talks national approach to COVID-19 and Obamacare's role in combatting the..
CBS News
The Supreme Court will hear a suit seeking to overturn Obamacare a week after the election.
NYTimes.com
Supreme Court to hear arguments in Obamacare case a week after electionThe justices will hear oral arguments in the blockbuster case one week after the election.
CBS News
Biden: Obamacare off to a "hell of a start"Vice President Biden says health insurance sign-ups may be short of the 7 million goal during the open-enrollment period but adds he's optimistic regardless.
CBS News
Cantor: Immigration reform hampered by “distrust” of W.H.House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, R-Va., discusses House Republicans’ approach to immigration reform, Obamacare, and the debt ceiling.
CBS News
Bob Menendez United States Senator from New Jersey
Tweets about this