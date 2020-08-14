Global  
 

Drug store giant Walgreens makes big shift in health care coverage

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Starting this month, 160,000 employees at Walgreens will be able to choose their own health insurance from competitive plans in a private exchange. This replaces the old model in which Walgreens made the selection for its workforce. Dean Reynolds reports.
