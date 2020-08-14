Drug store giant Walgreens makes big shift in health care coverage



Business Insider reports that Walgreens has halted its share buyback program. The pharmacy chain revealed it plans to cut 4,000 jobs after reporting worse-than-expected third-quarter figures. The drugstore giant lost $1.95 per share over the period. Thats $1.71 billion overall. The company's Boots UK division saw same-store sales nosedive 48% over the period. The reason? Walgreens says quarantine orders "compelled consumers to consolidate shopping into grocers.

