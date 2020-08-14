Drug store giant Walgreens makes big shift in health care coverage
Friday, 14 August 2020 () Starting this month, 160,000 employees at Walgreens will be able to choose their own health insurance from competitive plans in a private exchange. This replaces the old model in which Walgreens made the selection for its workforce. Dean Reynolds reports.
Business Insider reports that Walgreens has halted its share buyback program. The pharmacy chain revealed it plans to cut 4,000 jobs after reporting worse-than-expected third-quarter figures. The drugstore giant lost $1.95 per share over the period. Thats $1.71 billion overall. The company's Boots UK division saw same-store sales nosedive 48% over the period. The reason? Walgreens says quarantine orders "compelled consumers to consolidate shopping into grocers.
