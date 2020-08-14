|
Sullenberger: "Pilot must always be mentally engaged"
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
The National Transportation Safety Board is opening hearings into whether airline pilots are being lulled into crashes by cockpit computers. CBS News aviation and safety expert Capt. Chesley Sullenberger, a former U.S. Airways captain, says pilots must have a deep understanding of the airplane and all its systems. Scott Pelley reports.
