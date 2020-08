Colorado secretary of state calls Trump move to block Postal Service funding voter suppression



Colorado officials were again forced Thursday to respond to dubious claims by President Trump about mail-in ballots, ballot drop boxes and funding for the U.S. Postal Service, with Secretary of State.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:49 Published 3 hours ago

Trump open to USPS funds as part of 'overall bill'



President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not veto coronavirus legislation that included funding for the U.S. Postal Service. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41 Published 3 hours ago