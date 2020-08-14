Healthcare.gov working better but not perfect

The White House finally released the number of Americans who have signed up for Obamacare. Less than one-third of the 106,000 Americans who are counted as..

The Obama administration says it has fixed many of the problems that plagued the launch of HealthCare.gov, but some issues remain. One frustrated user tried and..

The revamped HealthCare.gov is running smoother for shoppers, with many able to navigate and buy insurance. However, some are still having trouble signing up for..

The latest on the repairs of Obamacare website HealthCare.gov, nuclear negotiations with Iran, and more, with Sens. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Bob Menendez,..

Family advocates for federal aid for children's healthcare



Eight-year-old Jack Marchetta and his family are one of many who are advocating for increased financial support to adequately fund children's health care. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 03:07 Published 14 hours ago

Family who lost grandmother to COVID says nursing home never told them of outbreak



Advocates for the elderly, including the AARP, and some media outlets are pushing for more information about COVID cases and deaths at nursing homes state and nationwide. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 04:25 Published 4 days ago