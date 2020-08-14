Global  
 

Dolly Parton says "Of course Black lives matter"

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
"Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!" Parton said during an interview with Billboard magazine.
Dolly Parton

Billboard (magazine)

Dolly Parton says "Of course Black lives matter"

 "Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!" Parton said during an interview with Billboard magazine.
CBS News

