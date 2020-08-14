Global  
 

Coronavirus live updates: Hawaii may delay tourists' return; California orders closure of defiant private school; US deaths near 170K

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
California approaches 600,000 confirmed cases. Hawaii considers another stay-at-home order. Movie theaters reopen in Mexico City. Latest COVID news.
 
News video: Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown

 From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shripad Yesso Naik is the fifth Union minister to test positive. Home minister...

Hawaii contact tracing, Lake Fire, NBA regular season: 5 things to know Friday

 Hawaii alters contract tracing while considering delay of tourist return, NBA regular season ends and more things to start your Friday.
Paradise deferred? Hawaii officials 'looking at' delaying tourist return amid spike in COVID-19 cases

 On September 1, Hawaii had intended to allow out-of-state visitors to bypass a mandatory 14-day quarantine by presenting a negative COVID-19 test.
