|
Bald eagle attacks $950 state drone, drops it into Lake Michigan
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
A bald eagle waged an attack on an EGLE drone 162 feet above the waters of Lake Michigan, and won. The motive for the attack is unknown.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lake Michigan One of the Great Lakes of North America
Bald eagle attacks $950 drone, sends it to bottom of Lake MichiganIn the battle for air supremacy, a bald eagle just proved that technology is no match for brute strength.
CBS News
Dog reunited with owners after being found treading water for four miles in Lake MichiganThis dog was reunited with her owners after being rescued and found treading water four miles off the coast of Lake Michigan.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this