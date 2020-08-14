|
Huge Lake Fire threatens thousands of homes north of Los Angeles
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Another large wildfire, the Ranch Fire, could threaten a homeless encampment in an L.A. suburb, neighbors and officials said.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Los Angeles City in California
Scientists decode likely order of Covid-19 symptomsLOS ANGELES: Scientists have found the likely order in which Covid-19 symptoms first appear, an advance that may help clinicians rule out other diseases, and..
WorldNews
'Firenado' rages through Angeles National ForestThe brush fire north of Los Angeles is not contained. At least 100 structures were evacuated.
BBC News
Michael Connelly wants his movies to be shot only in Los AngelesHollywood has snapped up the movie rights to Michael Connelly's newest novel in the, "Lincoln Lawyer," series. This and one other of Connelly's bestselling crime..
CBS News
Extreme wildfire rips through California, forcing evacuationsAn explosive fire is threatening more than 200 homes located north of Los Angeles. The pandemic is complicating evacuation procedures, and a dangerous heat wave..
CBS News
Mendocino Complex Fire 2018 wildfire in California
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this