Huge Lake Fire threatens thousands of homes north of Los Angeles

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020
Another large wildfire, the Ranch Fire, could threaten a homeless encampment in an L.A. suburb, neighbors and officials said.
News video: Thousands Of Homes Still Under Threat From 11,000-Acre Lake Fire

Thousands Of Homes Still Under Threat From 11,000-Acre Lake Fire 02:07

 By Thursday night, the Lake Fire was 5% contained, but evacuation orders remained in place due to wind forecasts and high heat expected Friday.

