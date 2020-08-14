Trump Raises Possibility of Edward Snowden Pardon

Friday, 14 August 2020 () President Donald Trump said he was open to considering whether Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency secrets-leaker, can return to the U.S. from Russia without going to prison, the New York Post is reporting.
Edward Snowden leaked classified intelligence on the National Security Agency's secret surveillance on Americans' private communications. Snowden eventually settled in Russia and has refused to return to the US because he believes he won't receive a fair trial. US President Donald Trump once demanded...