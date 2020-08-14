Global  
 

Trump Raises Possibility of Edward Snowden Pardon

Newsmax Friday, 14 August 2020
President Donald Trump said he was open to considering whether Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency secrets-leaker, can return to the U.S. from Russia without going to prison, the New York Post is reporting.
 Edward Snowden leaked classified intelligence on the National Security Agency's secret surveillance on Americans' private communications. Snowden eventually settled in Russia and has refused to return to the US because he believes he won't receive a fair trial. US President Donald Trump once demanded...

Trump going to 'look at' Edward Snowden case for potential pardon

 President Trump said he will “look at” the case of Edward Snowden for a potential pardon. 
FOXNews.com

Trump Says He’ll Consider Pardoning Edward Snowden: ‘I’m Going to Take A Very Good Look at That’

 President Donald Trump said he would consider granting a pardon to Edward Snowden, the whistleblower who leaked thousands of highly classified NSA documents.
Mediaite

Trump says he will look 'very strongly' at granting pardon to whistleblower Edward Snowden

 Whistleblower Edward Snowden, considered a traitor by some and a hero by others, has been living in exile in Moscow since leaking spy secrets.
USATODAY.com


