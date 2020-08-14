Global  
 

RZA Made a New Ice Cream Truck Jingle to Replace ‘Turkey in the Straw’ Due to Song’s ‘Racist Roots’ (Video)

The Wrap Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
RZA Made a New Ice Cream Truck Jingle to Replace ‘Turkey in the Straw’ Due to Song’s ‘Racist Roots’ (Video)This ought to keep the kids on their toes: RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan has teamed up with Good Humor to create a new jingle for their ice cream trucks, sending “Turkey in the Straw” back to the chicken coop.

“We’ve come to find out that it has racist roots,” RZA says of “Turkey in the Straw,” the long-standing jingle to many ice cream trucks.

RZA and Good Humor released a reveal video on Thursday, debuting his new creation. They purposefully did not play “Turkey in the Straw” during the clip.

“The melody was popularized in minstrel shows, and some adaptations paired it with hateful, racist lyrics,” a mid-video card reads.

*Also Read:* RZA Tells Us All Why Hulu's Wu-Tang Clan Series Is 'Like Concentrated Grape Juice'

How did this fun pairing come to be? Good Humor called up RZA and told him “we’ve got to do something about this,” according to the reveal video.

RZA’s new jingle, which is pretty good, will “be made available to trucks all across the country.”

“Good Humor is calling on ALL drivers to STOP playing ‘Turkey in the Straw’ immediately,” another text card read. “And we’re releasing RZA’s jingle, for free, to replace it.”

*Also Read:* 'Gang Related' Star RZA Praises Show's Scripted Drug Slang: 'These Motherf-ckers Are Going Deep'

“And I can assure you that this one is made with love,” RZA signed off.

Watch the video above.

Yes, you may go ahead and make as many “Ice Cream” by Raekwon jokes as you’d like in our comments section.

*Also Read:* RZA Says 'Loud and Obnoxious' Azealia Banks Started Russell Crowe Fight

﻿

