Tom Hanks, Dick Van Dyke at "Saving Mr. Banks" premiere

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Tom Hanks, Dick Van Dyke at Saving Mr. Banks premiereOn Monday night, Disney premiered the biographical comedy-drama "Saving Mr. Banks" starring Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson. KCAL-TV's Suzanne Marques reports from Burbank, Calif.
Showtime pulls the plug on "Californication"

 The David Duchovny series will end after seven seasons, plus Tom Hanks chimes in on "Saving Mr. Banks." Suzanne Marques has those stories and more in today's Eye..
CBS News
Tom Hanks Comes Close To Signing On For Pinocchio Remake [Video]

Tom Hanks Comes Close To Signing On For Pinocchio Remake

Deadline reports that Tom Hanks is now once again in talks to play Gepetto in Robert Zemeckis’ remake of Disney’s Pinocchio. Insiders say negotiations are very early. Gizmodo reports Hanks read the script and reached out to Zemeckis to let him know he wants to do the film. Disney has always longed for Hanks to play the Geppeto. They approached him years ago when Paul King was attached to direct. That deal was never made. Hanks and Zemeckis’ have a long standing working friendship.

Tom Hanks in early talks to play Geppetto in Robert Zemeckis' Pinnochio remake [Video]

Tom Hanks in early talks to play Geppetto in Robert Zemeckis' Pinnochio remake

Tom Hanks is set for yet another nice-guy role in Disney and director Robert Zemeckis’ live-action Pinocchio revamp.

Verizon now including full Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle with some unlimited plans

The partnership between Verizon and Disney seems to be working out well for both sides: today, the carrier..
The Verge
Weird But True | Morning Blend [Video]

Weird But True | Morning Blend

Weird But True! Premieres August 14th on Disney+.

Disney debuts matching pixie dust masks for theme park employees

 Disney debuted new pixie dust face masks Friday for the company's cast members to promote an "unified" front against COVID-19 at domestic theme..
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles proposing age restriction on energy drinks

 Los Angeles could become the nation's first city to ban minors from purchasing energy drinks. KCAL 9's Dave Bryan reports on the details of the new proposal.
CBS News

Covid-19 Updates: Latest News and Analysis

 The early release of California prisoners has depleted a controversial firefighting force. Returning vacationers faced waits of up to 12 hours at Austria’s..
NYTimes.com
California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities [Video]

California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities

Nearly two dozen massive wildfires continued to ravage parts of California on Saturday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) said. Edward Baran reports.

Dry Thunderstorms Could Accelerate the California Wildfires

 Lightning, erratic winds and no rain would make it even tougher for firefighters to battle some of the largest blazes in state history.
NYTimes.com

Golden State Killer: Connecting the dots in the search for elusive California criminal

 How has it taken 40 years to get the full picture of the devastation that the East Area Rapist/Original Night Stalker – now known as the Golden State Killer..
CBS News

On the trail of the Golden State Killer

 Orange County D.A. Investigator Erika Hutchcraft takes CBS News' Tracy Smith to one of the neighborhoods where the Golden State Killer struck, around murder..
CBS News

