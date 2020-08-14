Tom Hanks, Dick Van Dyke at "Saving Mr. Banks" premiere

Tom Hanks Comes Close To Signing On For Pinocchio Remake



Deadline reports that Tom Hanks is now once again in talks to play Gepetto in Robert Zemeckis’ remake of Disney’s Pinocchio. Insiders say negotiations are very early. Gizmodo reports Hanks read the script and reached out to Zemeckis to let him know he wants to do the film. Disney has always longed for Hanks to play the Geppeto. They approached him years ago when Paul King was attached to direct. That deal was never made. Hanks and Zemeckis’ have a long standing working friendship.

