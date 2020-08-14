Global  
 

McConnell Appears Set to Quietly Suffocate Long-Debated F.B.I. Surveillance Bill

NYTimes.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
The Senate majority leader has long been a strong supporter of extending Patriot Act provisions. This year, he’s letting them remain lapsed.
