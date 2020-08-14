|
Rice on meeting Nelson Mandela and his effect on South Africa
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice speaks with Scott Pelley about Nelson Mandela's trip to the White House during the Bush administration and what he represents to Africans.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nelson Mandela First President of South Africa and anti-apartheid activist
Gayle King on Mandela funeral: "A time to mourn, to reflect"More than 4,000 guests and dignitaries attended the funeral service for Nelson Mandela, in Qunu, South Africa. Gayle King was among those invited by the Mandela..
CBS News
FTN Page 2: December 15Miss the second half of the show? The latest on Nelson Mandela's funeral with Debora Patta, Gayle King, and Forrest Whitaker. Plus a panel of experts.
CBS News
Nelson Mandela laid to rest in South AfricaCBS News' Debora Patta reports from South Africa on the funeral for Nelson Mandela, and CBS News' Gayle King and actor Forest Whittaker offer their thoughts on..
CBS News
A final farewell to Nelson MandelaNelson Mandela was finally laid to rest in South Africa in the town where he grew up. Martha Teichner, who spent three years posted in South Africa, reports on..
CBS News
Mandela's close friend: "My life is in a void"Ahmed Kathrada, Nelson Mandela's friend of 67 years, delivers emotional remarks at Mandela's funeral in Qunu, South Africa.
CBS News
Condoleezza Rice 66th U.S. Secretary of State, American Republican politician and political scientist
Nancy Pelosi, Michelle Obama, Condi Rice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg among Women of the Century for politicsSenators, Supreme Court justices, a former secretary of state and first lady are on USA TODAY's centennial list of influential women for politics.
USATODAY.com
Rice: Nelson Mandela "demonstrated what real leadership and vision means"Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice speaks with Scott Pelley about Nelson Mandela's place in history.
CBS News
Rice Cereal grain and seed of different Oryza, Zizania, and Zizania species
South Africa Southernmost country in Africa
South Africa rolls out second coronavirus vaccine trialShares South Africa will launch clinical trials of a US-developed coronavirus vaccine with 2,900 volunteers this week, the second such study in the African..
WorldNews
South Africa warns COVID-19 crisis could destroy tourism industry
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:41Published
South Africa's women unable to tour England because of travel restrictionsSouth Africa women will not tour England next month for their limited-overs series because of coronavirus travel restrictions.
BBC News
South African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fallJOHANNESBURG South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday...
WorldNews
MQM observes Pak's Independence Day as Black Day over atrocities against Mohajirs
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:22Published
Scott Pelley American television journalist, news anchor
American's fight to expose corruption in RussiaBusinessman Bill Browder says his life has been threatened as a result of his claims of corruption in the Russian government. Scott Pelley reports.
CBS News
2014 State of the Union AddressIn this year's address, President Obama discussed the state of the U.S. economy, immigration reform and plans for a minimum wage hike, and offered a vigorous..
CBS News
Paul Ryan: "We will not default"Preview: Rep. Paul Ryan tells Scott Pelley the full faith and credit of the United States government will not be put in jeopardy when it comes time to raise the..
CBS News
Huge waves expected at Hawaii beachTop surfers are expected to flock to Sunset Beach in Oahu as the National Weather Service is forecasting waves to reach 40 to 50 feet high in the area. Scott..
CBS News
Massive explosion rocks Mississippi fuel plantFlames could be seen for miles from a huge explosion at a bio-diesel plant in Jackson, Miss. Nobody was hurt in the blast, and firefighters let the fire burn..
CBS News
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Clinton says Trump sees job as lobbing insultsFormer President Bill Clinton has delivered a stinging attack on President Donald Trump, saying the nation knows what he'd do with four more years in the White..
USATODAY.com
Trump will accept party's nomination for a second term at the White House during Republican conventionTrump previously canceled some convention events in North Carolina because of coronavirus restrictions put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.
USATODAY.com
Trump Just Pardoned Susan B Anthony, Who Has Been Dead For 114 YearsPresident Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he intends to pardon the famous suffragist Susan B. Anthony, a century after women won the right to vote in the..
WorldNews
Trump says he will pardon women’s rights activist Susan B AnthonyUS president Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will posthumously pardon American social reformer and women’s rights activist Susan B Anthony, who was..
WorldNews
Postmaster general to testify in Congress as Trump denies ordering mail slowdownPostmaster General Louis DeJoy has accepted Democrats' request to testify before the House Oversight Committee next week. CBS News political correspondent Ed..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this