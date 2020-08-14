|
Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper do the "American Hustle"
The new 1970s-era crime drama "American Hustle" has been getting lots of Oscars buzz, with some predicting it will win the Academy Award for best picture. At the film's New York premiere, the stars spoke to CBS News' Ken Lombardi about reuniting with David O. Russell, who previously directed several of the "Hustle" cast members in "The Fighter" and "Silver Linings Playbook."
