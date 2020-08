You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Evacuations Ordered As Cameron Peak Fire Burning In Larimer County Grows To 1,500+ Acres



The Cameron Peak Fire is burning in west Larimer County. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:25 Published 13 hours ago Chopper video: Cameron Peak Fire starts near Chambers Lake in western Larimer County



A new wildfire started Thursday afternoon called the Cameron Peak Fire near Chambers Lake in western Larimer County that quickly grew to 500 acres in size. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 06:09 Published 16 hours ago Cameron Peak Fire starts near Chambers Lake in western Larimer County



A new wildfire started Thursday afternoon called the Cameron Peak Fire near Chambers Lake in western Larimer County that quickly grew to 500 acres in size. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:17 Published 17 hours ago

Tweets about this