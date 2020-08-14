Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Super Bowl of shipping: Behind the scenes of the holiday delivery rush

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Mark Strassmann reports from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, on how FedEx and UPS handle the busiest shipping day of the year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Super Bowl Super Bowl National Football League championship game

Super Bowl Experience to be free, centered around Julian B. Lane and Tampa Riverwalk [Video]

Super Bowl Experience to be free, centered around Julian B. Lane and Tampa Riverwalk

The Super Bowl LV Host Committee announced plans for the Super Bowl Experience Tuesday, a fan event that helps guests get involved in Super Bowl activities.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:50Published

TCL’s new $650 6-series 4K TV has Mini-LED backlighting and supports 120Hz gaming

 Image: TCL

TCL introduced its new lineup of midrange 5- and 6-series 4K TVs for 2020. Like previous years, they pack in a lot of value, with good..
The Verge
Tampa Bay Sports Commission plans for packed house at Super Bowl 55 [Video]

Tampa Bay Sports Commission plans for packed house at Super Bowl 55

Despite the changing climate in the world of professional sports, planning for Super Bowl 55 in Tampa is moving forward as scheduled.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:43Published

Atlanta Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States

Oh, Never Mind: Georgia Governor Stops Going After Atlanta Mayor, City Council [Video]

Oh, Never Mind: Georgia Governor Stops Going After Atlanta Mayor, City Council

Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp is dropping his July lawsuit against Atlanta's city council and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. HuffPost reports the dispute was over Atlanta's order to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Kemp wanted to block them from implementing restrictions at the local level, even as COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations in the state soared.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Georgia governor withdrawing lawsuit against Atlanta mayor

 Georgia Governor Brian Kemp had claimed that the city was imposing more restrictive measures than his executive orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBS News

Georgia governor sues Atlanta officials over face mask mandate

 Governor Brian Kemp said that Atlanta officials can't enforce people in the city to wear masks or follow restrictive social distancing guidelines, despite the..
CBS News

Two late goals help PSG oust Atalanta in Champions League quarters

 LISBON, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- With two stunning goals in injury time, Paris Saint-Germain rallied to beat Atalanta 2-1 here on Wednesday, roaring into the UEFA..
WorldNews

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport International airport in Atlanta, GA, US


FedEx FedEx American freight and package delivery company

Cyber Monday: More than half of employees to shop at work

 Markets opened mixed as investors keep an eye on retail stocks; a CareerBuilder survey shows 54 percent of employees are planning to shop while at work on Cyber..
CBS News
Judge breaks silence after son fatally shot [Video]

Judge breaks silence after son fatally shot

[NFA] A federal judge whose son was killed and husband wounded in a shooting by a disgruntled lawyer at her New Jersey home broke her silence on Monday, calling for measures to keep personal information of jurists private. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:01Published
Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead [Video]

Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer, reported dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey and the wounding of her husband, a law enforcement source said on Monday. Freddie Joyner has more

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published

United Parcel Service United Parcel Service American package delivery company

UPS Up 11% [Video]

UPS Up 11%

On Thursday, UPS beat estimates for second-quarter revenue and profits. This is because the coronavirus pandemic has boosted domestic deliveries. CEO Carol Tome said Demand in Asia and strong healthcare shipping activity also fueled the UPS earnings win. The company refrained from providing forward guidance, citing ongoing uncertainties surrounding the pandemic. Business Insider reports that UPS shares rallied as much as 11.4% in early trading.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
GOP Rep Charged With Voter Fraud [Video]

GOP Rep Charged With Voter Fraud

On Tuesday, freshman congressman Steve Watkins, from Kansas, was charged with three felonies. Newser reports that Watkins listed a UPS postal box as his residence on a state voter registration form. The charges came three weeks before the state's Aug. 4 primary election. Fellow Republicans are pushing to oust him from the eastern Kansas seat he barely won in 2018. According to Newser Watkins has supported President Trump. Watkins said the charges against him were "bogus."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Bhakharwadi, Baalveer Returns, Maddam Sir: Artistes share their thoughts on India's 74th Independence Day

Bhakharwadi, Baalveer Returns, Maddam Sir: Artistes share their thoughts on India's 74th Independence Day The 74th Independence Day of India is going to be a different one! As physical get-togethers to mark India's Independence Day may not be possible this year due...
Mid-Day

VVIP list trimmed, no schoolkids: A different Independence Day this year

 The *COVID-19* pandemic has cast its shadow over the 74th *Independence Day* celebrations across the country. Keeping in mind the required precautions, this year...
Mid-Day

Abid Ali's 50 lights up Rose Bowl on dull day

 Opener Abid Ali provided the only reason for Pakistan to cheer as his half century helped the visitors post 126 for five on a rain-hit first day of the second...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

visiture

Visiture With August almost half way through, the #HolidayShopping season is right around the corner. With more emphasis tha… https://t.co/3ck4G0PKkk 2 days ago

shariffr

Rasul A Shariff, CFA RT @lisaabramowicz1: Americans are poised to have spent more online by Oct. 5 than they did for the entirety of 2019, with Black Friday, Cy… 3 days ago

LunarElement

Lunar_Element @IGN I mean we all kind of expected this right? They'll both release in November more than likely. Perhaps try and… https://t.co/lQ0Cct6cig 3 days ago

TanArrowz

Arrowz At the current growth levels, Americans will have spent more online than they did for the entirety of 2019 by Octob… https://t.co/4XW0W3g20Y 3 days ago