Caldera Volcano: Yellowstone’s ticking time bomb

72 Year Old Woman Gored By A Bison At Yellowstone National Park



A 72-year-old California woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park. The incident occurred when the woman tried to take a picture of the animal. According to a statement by the park, the woman approached the bison and got within 10 feet of it. Witnesses say the woman approached the animal within a 10-foot radius multiple times before it gored her. She sustained multiple wounds and was treated on-site before being flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970