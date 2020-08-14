Global  
 

Caldera Volcano: Yellowstone’s ticking time bomb

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer and planetarium director at the Franklin Institute Science Museum, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the Caldera Volcano, a supervolcano, that sits underneath Yellowstone National Park.
