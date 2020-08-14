Global  
 

"Sully" Sullenberger remembers "Miracle on the Hudson" plane landing

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Five years ago, US Airways flight 1549 made an emergency landing like no other. Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger and first officer Jeff Skiles talk to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about bringing the plane down safely on the Hudson River.
