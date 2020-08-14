Global  
 

Kennedy condolence letters are window into nation's grief

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum released thousands of sympathy messages from ordinary people all over the world - condolence letters Jackie Kennedy received after the assassination of her husband. Anthony Mason reports.
