|
Who is France’s first lady? Hollande sidesteps questions about affair
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
French President Francois Hollande sidestepped specifics on his personal life during his annual New Year’s news conference, saying personal affairs should be treated privately. Hollande’s girlfriend, Valerie Trierweiler, was recently hospitalized because of stress caused by Hollande’s alleged affair with a French actress. Mark Phillips reports.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
François Hollande 24th President of the French Republic
France's Hollande: A "difficult" momentFrench President Francois Hollande faced 600 journalists at the presidential palace in Paris, where he was asked about his alleged affair six times. Mark..
CBS News
Watch how IAF chief greeted Rafale pilots at Ambala base; jet induction in Aug
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:46Published
Valérie Trierweiler French journalist
Mark Phillips English equestrian
Nelson Mandela's "Madiba shirt"Nelson Mandela wanted a look that was radically different from the appearance of the suited politician when he was released from prison. Johannesburg fashion..
CBS News
World leaders travel to South Africa for Nelson Mandela memorialPresident Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama traveled to South Africa Monday, alongside former President George W. Bush and his wife and former Secretary..
CBS News
Thousands come together to remember Nelson MandelaAs Nelson Mandela's memorial service is broadcasted around the world, thousands have gathered in South Africa to watch at public gatherings. CBS News..
CBS News
You Might Like
Tweets about this