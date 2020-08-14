|
Japanese dolphin roundup controversy
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Japanese fisherman have rounded up a group of 250 bottlenose dolphins. Paul Watson, founder of the conservation group Sea Shepherd, believes many of these dolphins will be slaughtered. Terrell Brown reports
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sea Shepherd Conservation Society marine conservation organization
Paul Watson Canadian environmental activist
Terrell Brown journalist
