Japanese dolphin roundup controversy

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Japanese fisherman have rounded up a group of 250 bottlenose dolphins. Paul Watson, founder of the conservation group Sea Shepherd, believes many of these dolphins will be slaughtered. Terrell Brown reports
Sea Shepherd Conservation Society Sea Shepherd Conservation Society marine conservation organization


Paul Watson Paul Watson Canadian environmental activist


Terrell Brown journalist

