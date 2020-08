Arnold Schwarzenegger goes undercover at Gold's Gym Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Nick Dietz compiles some of the week's best viral videos, including an adorable cat that thinks kittens on a computer screen are real, the Royal Thai Navy performing an impressive β€œdomino” display and the world's best scooter rider pulling off an amazing BMX trick. Plus, Arnold Schwarzenegger goes undercover at Gold's Gym to raise money for children's after-school programs. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gyms reopen in Chennai, fitness enthusiasts below age of 50 allowed



Gym owners and fitness trainers sighed a breath of relief as gym-goers walked into their facilities in Chennai. State government gave gyms a thumbs up to resume services under certain restrictions from.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this