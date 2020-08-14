Global  
 

Doves released at Vatican attacked by crow and seagull

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
At the Vatican, Pope Francis called for an end to violence in the Ukraine before releasing two white doves as a symbol of peace. Moments later, a black crow and a seagull attacked the doves in front of the horrified crowd. Charlie Rose reports.
