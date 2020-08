Opera superstar to sing national anthem at Super Bowl Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Renee Fleming is the superstar from the world of opera who will be singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. She says she's thrilled to have the opportunity to be an ambassador for the music she represents to an audience not accustomed to opera music. Jim Axelrod reports. 👓 View full article

