9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines

Denver Post Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday threw out California's ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, saying the law violates the U.S. Constitution's protection of the right to bear firearms.
