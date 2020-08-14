9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines
Friday, 14 August 2020 () A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday threw out California's ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, saying the law violates the U.S. Constitution's protection of the right to bear firearms.
