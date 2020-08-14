|
Apple and Google remove Fortnite from app stores
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
The maker of the popular online game Fortnite is suing tech giants Apple and Google after they removed the game from their app stores. CNET senior producer Dan Patterson joins CBSN to explain the controversy.
