Apple and Google remove Fortnite from app stores

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
The maker of the popular online game Fortnite is suing tech giants Apple and Google after they removed the game from their app stores. CNET senior producer Dan Patterson joins CBSN to explain the controversy.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Apple and Google boot

Apple and Google boot "Fortnite" from app stores 01:42

 Apple and Google removed popular video game "Fortnite" from their app stores on Thursday for allegedly violating the companies' in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to file federal lawsuits challenging the two companies' rules. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Wochit News

Credit: Wochit News

Why Fortnite Is Suing Google & Apple [Video]

Why Fortnite Is Suing Google & Apple

The company behind the hugely popular game Fortnite is suing Google and Apple after being removed from their app stores.

Credit: Veuer
TikTok's Secret Data Harvesting Exposed: Report [Video]

TikTok's Secret Data Harvesting Exposed: Report

BEIJING — TikTok engaged in a banned data-collecting process that harvested highly personalized information from its users for more than a year, an investigation by the Wall Street Journal has..

Credit: TomoNews US
Maria Ressa On The Rise Of Autocrats; Trump's TikTok Executive Order | Digital Trends Live 8.7.20 [Video]

Maria Ressa On The Rise Of Autocrats; Trump's TikTok Executive Order | Digital Trends Live 8.7.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by journalist Maria Ressa and documentary director Ramona S. Diaz to discuss how social media has enabled autocrats to grab power around the world; Tech..

Credit: Digital Trends

