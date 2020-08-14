Apple and Google remove Fortnite from app stores

Richard Faulkner RT @elonmusk: @Erdayastronaut The FSD improvement will come as a quantum leap, because it’s a fundamental architectural rewrite, not an inc… 3 seconds ago

BLM || B4THEGDBYE RT @911_KneeStan: Some of them are actually nice, but the 65% are annoying as f*ck gays that allways get Britney dragged for no reason. Eve… 3 seconds ago

StefKay RT @TheDemCoalition: "Let’s make a deal, Mr. President: You release your college transcript, I’ll release mine, and we’ll see who was the b… 3 seconds ago

dijbusiness RT @LizLinn74: .@GavinNewsom .@CACorrections the high risk medical rating system for those you deem eligible to be reviewed for release not… 3 seconds ago

Lauren Evans RT @AP_Planner: A week today: BTS release new single 'Dynamite' @BTS_twt (21 Aug) 4 seconds ago

the world @bk_monica nah he needs to release all of this 😭😭😭😭 4 seconds ago

june peterson (Rs name: junebug312) RT @MarkDice: She was just about release her new documentary https://t.co/eTnTgWUKLj 4 seconds ago