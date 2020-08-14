Global  
 

2/11: Atlanta prepares for potentially "historic" winter storm; Hollande's love life creates headache for White House

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
A storm of "historic proportions" with significant ice totals has been predicted for the area, and up to nine inches of snow is forecast for north Georgia; and, French President Francois Hollande's turbulent love life took center stage as the White House prepared to welcome him for a state dinner.
François Hollande François Hollande 24th President of the French Republic

White House hosts President of France

 Pamela Falk, CBS News Foreign Affairs Analyst, discusses issues to be covered during French President Francois Hollande's visit with President Obama.
CBS News

France's Hollande: A "difficult" moment

 French President Francois Hollande faced 600 journalists at the presidential palace in Paris, where he was asked about his alleged affair six times. Mark..
CBS News

Who is France’s first lady? Hollande sidesteps questions about affair

 French President Francois Hollande sidestepped specifics on his personal life during his annual New Year’s news conference, saying personal affairs should be..
CBS News
Watch how IAF chief greeted Rafale pilots at Ambala base; jet induction in Aug [Video]

Watch how IAF chief greeted Rafale pilots at Ambala base; jet induction in Aug

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria was personally present at the Ambala air base to welcome the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft from France. After the planes touched down, they were given a ceremonial water cannon salute. Then ACM Bhadauria shook hands with all the pilots. They were similarly greeted by Air Marshal B. Suresh, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Air Command. The state-of-the-art fighter jets will be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force in the latter half of August 2020. These 5 jets are the first consignment of the 36 aircraft ordered by India from France's Dassault Aviation. The deal was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then-French President Francois Hollande during the former's visit to France in 2015. This marks the first induction of foreign fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force in over 20 years. When the Rafales first entered Indian airspace after a journey of around 8,500 km, they were greeted and subsequently escorted by IAF's two Sukhoi Su-30MKIs. Indian Navy's warship INS Kolkata also beamed a welcome message to the new jets.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:46Published

Atlanta Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States

2/12: Atlanta better prepared for latest storm; Who were the real "Monuments Men"?

 By the time the storm hit, almost everyone in Atlanta had decided to ride it out at home, but tens of thousands of people in the area lost power as trees and..
CBS News

2/10: Is Atlanta ready for more snow?; Lake Superior's ice caves offer glimpse of nature's fleeting beauty

 A new potentially dangerous storm has states across the South preparing for another round of freezing rain, ice and snow; and, while brutal winter conditions..
CBS News

1/30: Georgians looking for answers after snowstorm disaster; 100 million Chinese hit the road to celebrate New Year

 With most schools and businesses still closed, many Georgians were looking for answers from state and local officials on what went wrong after two inches of snow..
CBS News

1/29: Icy weather in Atlanta leaves thousands stranded; "Superpope" Francis, rock star of the Catholic church

 Traffic was frozen overnight on all three of Atlanta's main highways after a rare winter storm brought snow and ice to the South; and, after Pope Francis..
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Affordable Care Act government report released

 Rebecca Sinderbrand, Deputy White House Editor for POLITICO, joins UTTM to discuss the Congressional budget office report's findings.
CBS News

Help for the long-term unemployed

 Rebecca Sinderbrand, Deputy White House Editor for POLITICO, discusses Pres. Obama's plan to increase hiring of the long-term unemployed.
CBS News

White House Chief of Staff on the State of the Union

 President Obama is expected to call on Congress to raise the minimum wage during his State of the Union address. White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough joins..
CBS News

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

Coronavirus Task Force warns Georgia to close bars and restaurants in hot zones

 President Trump's Coronavirus Task Force strongly recommended a statewide mask mandate in Georgia, according to an August 9 report obtained by CBS News. But it's..
CBS News
Trump declines to reject Qanon theory [Video]

Trump declines to reject Qanon theory

Asked if he agrees with Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's support of the unfounded Qanon conspiracy theory, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said "I did congratulate her" following her primary win but declined to answer the reporter's question directly.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:33Published

White House report recommends Georgia issue statewide mask mandate

 Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is trying to stop Atlanta from mandating masks.
CBS News

Georgia lawmaker creates COVID-19 whistleblower email

 One Georgia principal threatened "consequences" for anyone who shares images from inside the school.
CBS News

New public-private partnership aims to make Georgia tech capital of the East Coast

 Private companies across the state have joined local government to bolster innovation in Georgia.
bizjournals

Marjorie Greene, controversial Georgia Republican, says she's not a QAnon candidate

 Marjorie Greene, the Georgia Republican at the center of a political firestorm this week, rejected the notion she's a QAnon candidate in an interview Friday...
FOXNews.com

