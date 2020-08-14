|
2/11: Atlanta prepares for potentially "historic" winter storm; Hollande's love life creates headache for White House
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
A storm of "historic proportions" with significant ice totals has been predicted for the area, and up to nine inches of snow is forecast for north Georgia; and, French President Francois Hollande's turbulent love life took center stage as the White House prepared to welcome him for a state dinner.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
François Hollande 24th President of the French Republic
White House hosts President of FrancePamela Falk, CBS News Foreign Affairs Analyst, discusses issues to be covered during French President Francois Hollande's visit with President Obama.
CBS News
France's Hollande: A "difficult" momentFrench President Francois Hollande faced 600 journalists at the presidential palace in Paris, where he was asked about his alleged affair six times. Mark..
CBS News
Who is France’s first lady? Hollande sidesteps questions about affairFrench President Francois Hollande sidestepped specifics on his personal life during his annual New Year’s news conference, saying personal affairs should be..
CBS News
Watch how IAF chief greeted Rafale pilots at Ambala base; jet induction in Aug
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:46Published
Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States
2/12: Atlanta better prepared for latest storm; Who were the real "Monuments Men"?By the time the storm hit, almost everyone in Atlanta had decided to ride it out at home, but tens of thousands of people in the area lost power as trees and..
CBS News
2/10: Is Atlanta ready for more snow?; Lake Superior's ice caves offer glimpse of nature's fleeting beautyA new potentially dangerous storm has states across the South preparing for another round of freezing rain, ice and snow; and, while brutal winter conditions..
CBS News
1/30: Georgians looking for answers after snowstorm disaster; 100 million Chinese hit the road to celebrate New YearWith most schools and businesses still closed, many Georgians were looking for answers from state and local officials on what went wrong after two inches of snow..
CBS News
1/29: Icy weather in Atlanta leaves thousands stranded; "Superpope" Francis, rock star of the Catholic churchTraffic was frozen overnight on all three of Atlanta's main highways after a rare winter storm brought snow and ice to the South; and, after Pope Francis..
CBS News
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Affordable Care Act government report releasedRebecca Sinderbrand, Deputy White House Editor for POLITICO, joins UTTM to discuss the Congressional budget office report's findings.
CBS News
Help for the long-term unemployedRebecca Sinderbrand, Deputy White House Editor for POLITICO, discusses Pres. Obama's plan to increase hiring of the long-term unemployed.
CBS News
White House Chief of Staff on the State of the UnionPresident Obama is expected to call on Congress to raise the minimum wage during his State of the Union address. White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough joins..
CBS News
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
Coronavirus Task Force warns Georgia to close bars and restaurants in hot zonesPresident Trump's Coronavirus Task Force strongly recommended a statewide mask mandate in Georgia, according to an August 9 report obtained by CBS News. But it's..
CBS News
Trump declines to reject Qanon theory
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:33Published
White House report recommends Georgia issue statewide mask mandateGeorgia Governor Brian Kemp is trying to stop Atlanta from mandating masks.
CBS News
Georgia lawmaker creates COVID-19 whistleblower emailOne Georgia principal threatened "consequences" for anyone who shares images from inside the school.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this