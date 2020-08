Pompeo Condemns 'Mistake' of UN Rejection to Extend Iran Arms Embargo Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday condemned the United Nations Security Council's rejection of a U.S. resolution to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Iran, calling it a failure "to hold Iran accountable." 👓 View full article

