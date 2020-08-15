|
Trump gets endorsement of NYC police union
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Friday told hundreds of New York Police Department officers that "no one will be safe in Biden's America" if the former Democratic vice president defeats him in November. (Aug. 14)
