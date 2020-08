You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Source: Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. Tests Positive For COVID-19



An Associated Press source with knowledge of the situation says Miami forward Derrick Jones Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:38 Published on June 25, 2020

Related news from verified sources Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. suffers neck strain during collision on floor Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was carted off the court and fitted for a neck brace after colliding with Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze late in the...

Denver Post 2 hours ago



Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. taken off of floor on a stretcher after collision with Pacers' Goga Bitadze Jones was holding his neck after a hard fall

CBS Sports 6 hours ago





Tweets about this